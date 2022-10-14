Another week of college football means more top-notch uniform combinations from several teams.

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with their gear this week. The No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions honor generations of football history with their gameday look and many teams are wearing stellar helmet designs as well.

Here are the best looks from Week 8 across college football:

Stomp Out Cancer

The No. 10 Ducks will don special uniforms against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the team's website, Former Ducks player Jordan Scott is the brainchild behind the updated threads, suggesting them to equipment manager Kenny Farr a few years ago. With the help of Nike, the school's apparel sponsor, the revitalized ensemble features pink wings on the helmet and pink jersey numbers. Black is the dominant color, providing a nice contrast to the vibrant hue.

It's a blackout

The No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs will rock their blackout fit against the Kansas State Wildcats, with purple as the accent color.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers also selected black as this weekend's color.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' blackout threads include new helmets with the American Flag design within the decal. Saturday's game is the team's Military Appreciation Day.

👀 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨...



New lids to honor all of those who have served for the Louisiana Salutes Blackout game this Saturday!#cULture | #GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/knU4m1al6G — Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) October 20, 2022

Generations of greatness

The No. 16 Nittany Lions have their "Generations of Greatness" threads set for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Multiple elements of the uniform pay homage to Penn State teams of the past.

According to the team's website, block numbers on the headgear are a nod to the 1959-61 and '67-74 teams with the same helmet design. Also, an image of the "Lion Shrine," a gift from the 1940 class, is on the "home plate" of front of the jersey. The back inside collar reads "Penn State 1959," a tribute to the first Liberty Bowl played in Philadelphia, where the Nittany Lions defeated Alabama 7-0.

Color coordination

On Saturday, the Washington Huskies will wear their Adidas "Strategy" set against the California Golden Bears, including gold chrome helmets.

The New Mexico Lobos will rock a silver/red/red combination for their game against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will wear red helmets, light-blue jerseys and white pants this week.

You wanted more. So here's more. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/pBz6hCqbfg — LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) October 19, 2022

🧊 Tre makes em' 🥶 pic.twitter.com/gTjFqpsWcA — LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) October 19, 2022

Helmet Art

The "Sailor Bear" logo returns to Baylor's helmets this weekend.

Minnesota is wearing chrome-gold lids with an enlarged gopher art on the left side.

All that glitters is gold. pic.twitter.com/ttfyJgTHDT — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) October 21, 2022

Missouri dug up an old decal for their lids this week, opting for the vintage "Sailor Tiger" logo.

The UCF Knights went old school with the throwback helmet design featuring a silhouette of Florida.

Game 7 drip 👑⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/4o1YlSOBRG — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 20, 2022

The Buffalo Bulls will sport their throwback emblem on their lids against Toledo.

South Alabama had the interlocking "SA" logo on its lids Thursday against Troy.

The Miami (OH) Redhawks will give players a colored ribbon to wear on their helmets this weekend against Western Michigan. The hue of the ribbon represents the type of cancer that has impacted their life.