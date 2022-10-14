        <
        >

          Week 8's top college football uniforms: Oregon Ducks 'Stomp Out Cancer'

          The No. 10 Oregon Ducks will don special black and pink uniforms against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Oregon Ducks Football / Twitter
          Oct 14, 2022
          • ESPN

          Another week of college football means more top-notch uniform combinations from several teams.

          The No. 10 Oregon Ducks support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with their gear this week. The No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions honor generations of football history with their gameday look and many teams are wearing stellar helmet designs as well.

          Here are the best looks from Week 8 across college football:

          Stomp Out Cancer

          The No. 10 Ducks will don special uniforms against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the team's website, Former Ducks player Jordan Scott is the brainchild behind the updated threads, suggesting them to equipment manager Kenny Farr a few years ago. With the help of Nike, the school's apparel sponsor, the revitalized ensemble features pink wings on the helmet and pink jersey numbers. Black is the dominant color, providing a nice contrast to the vibrant hue.

          It's a blackout

          The No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs will rock their blackout fit against the Kansas State Wildcats, with purple as the accent color.

          The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers also selected black as this weekend's color.

          The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' blackout threads include new helmets with the American Flag design within the decal. Saturday's game is the team's Military Appreciation Day.

          Generations of greatness

          The No. 16 Nittany Lions have their "Generations of Greatness" threads set for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Multiple elements of the uniform pay homage to Penn State teams of the past.

          According to the team's website, block numbers on the headgear are a nod to the 1959-61 and '67-74 teams with the same helmet design. Also, an image of the "Lion Shrine," a gift from the 1940 class, is on the "home plate" of front of the jersey. The back inside collar reads "Penn State 1959," a tribute to the first Liberty Bowl played in Philadelphia, where the Nittany Lions defeated Alabama 7-0.

          Color coordination

          On Saturday, the Washington Huskies will wear their Adidas "Strategy" set against the California Golden Bears, including gold chrome helmets.

          The New Mexico Lobos will rock a silver/red/red combination for their game against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

          The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will wear red helmets, light-blue jerseys and white pants this week.

          Helmet Art

          The "Sailor Bear" logo returns to Baylor's helmets this weekend.

          Minnesota is wearing chrome-gold lids with an enlarged gopher art on the left side.

          Missouri dug up an old decal for their lids this week, opting for the vintage "Sailor Tiger" logo.

          The UCF Knights went old school with the throwback helmet design featuring a silhouette of Florida.

          The Buffalo Bulls will sport their throwback emblem on their lids against Toledo.

          South Alabama had the interlocking "SA" logo on its lids Thursday against Troy.

          The Miami (OH) Redhawks will give players a colored ribbon to wear on their helmets this weekend against Western Michigan. The hue of the ribbon represents the type of cancer that has impacted their life.