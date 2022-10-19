Alabama is investigating after a video on social media appeared to show wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female fan who rushed the field following Tennessee's 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

"We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement Wednesday. "We are currently working to gather more information."

Emily Isaacs posted the video on her TikTok account and commented: "Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him after their loss Saturday," with a thumbs-up emoji and an #ouch hashtag.

Tennessee's win was its first over Alabama since 2006 and first over a Saban-coached Crimson Tide team, setting off a wild celebration in Knoxville. Fans stormed the field, and within minutes, the goalposts were ripped down.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 by the SEC for its second offense under the league's field access policy. A third offense would result in a $250,000 fine.

"This is why we have these rules," an SEC official told ESPN on Wednesday. "It was a great scene, but it's also a recipe for disaster when you have emotional players walking off the field and fans running around by them and celebrating."

Typically in these matters, the SEC allows the school involved to investigate and dole out potential punishment before getting involved.

Alabama has become accustomed to opposing fans rushing the field after road losses. In fact, the last time an Alabama road loss didn't lead to fans rushing the field was 12 years ago in a 24-21 defeat at LSU.

A year ago, fans rushed the field following Alabama's 41-38 loss to Texas A&M at Kyle Field, and as Saban's police escorts were trying to get him off the field, a female fan got in the way and was knocked to the ground by one of the officers. Saban nearly tripped and fell right after.

After Ole Miss' 23-17 win over Alabama in 2014, a fan came running up to Saban after the game and was choke-slammed by one of the Alabama state troopers trying to help get the coach off the field.