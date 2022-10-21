Oregon State will again be without Chance Nolan for Saturday's game against Colorado as the quarterback, who was injured Oct. 1, has yet to clear concussion protocol, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

Nolan, who has missed games against Stanford and Washington State, left in the Beavers' blowout a loss to Utah on Oct. 1 because of a neck strain.

Ben Gulbranson has made two starts in place of Nolan, who had made 19 starts in a row before suffering the injury. Gulbranson, a freshman, has thrown for 616 yards and 3 TDs on 47-of-78 passing in four appearances this season as the Beavers (5-2) have relied heavily on the rushing game in Nolan's absence.

Nolan, a junior, has 939 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.