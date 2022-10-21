San Jose State football player Camdan McWright died Friday morning in a traffic accident while riding an electric scooter. He was 18 years old.

The university confirmed McWright's death and said it is cooperating with the San Jose Police Department and California Highway Patrol.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him, and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family, and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts, and he will be profoundly missed."

The incident took place two blocks from the SJSU campus and is being investigated by the CHP, which has jurisdiction because McWright was hit by a school bus. CHP policy prevents it from confirming the identity of a victim before it has received notice that the family has been notified; however, officer Mike Lee was authorized to provide more information about what happened.

According to Lee, citing video and witness statements, the school bus was carrying approximately 14 students and had a green light when it entered an intersection.

"The 18-year-old pedestrian riding an electric scooter was traveling south on 10th street and entered the intersection at the crosswalk and was crossing to the opposing sidewalk," Lee said. "He was in the crosswalk when he was struck by the bus.

"[He] did sustain fatal injuries immediately at the scene."

According to Lee, the scooter McWright was on was a rental from the company Lime and he was not wearing a helmet.

"We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright," SJSU athletic director Jeff Konya said via a statement. "The San Jose State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family."

McWright was a freshman running back from Panorama City in Los Angeles, where he was twice named the MVP of his high school league.