Best signs from 'College GameDay' at UCLA-Oregon

Tim Tebow breaks down what Bo Nix has done well after the opening weekend loss to Georgia. (1:06)

"College GameDay" is heading to the West Coast for the first time this season as a Pac-12 showdown pits the No. 9 UCLA Bruins against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks.

Aside from a one-point win over the South Alabama Jaguars, UCLA has been tearing it up. The Bruins have beaten ranked opponents in consecutive weeks, taking down the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes. The Ducks, who were thrashed by the Georgia Bulldogs in their season opener, have righted their ship, scoring 41 or more points in their past five games. Both teams are ranked in the top 12 in the country in total offense.

Elsewhere, the ACC and Big 12 feature interesting, ranked matchups. The No. 14 Syracuse Orange travel south to face the No. 5 Clemson Tigers and the No. 20 Texas Longhorns are in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Read more: 25 intriguing Week 8 matchups

The Oregon Duck and Eugene, Oregon, always put on a show. Here are the best signs from "College GameDay":

GameDay crowd is ready for guest picker @sabrina_i20 👑 pic.twitter.com/svemAjWLB3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 22, 2022