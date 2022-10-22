Liberty quarterback Charlie Brewer is expected to return in a limited role Saturday against BYU, a source told ESPN.

Brewer hasn't played since breaking his hand in the opener at Southern Miss. He is expected to play limited snaps, according to a source, with Johnathan Bennett set to start the game.

Brewer isn't fully recovered from the hand injury but is expected to be able to contribute for the Flames in select situations. The coaching staff is expected to evaluate Brewer and adjust his snaps accordingly.

Liberty (6-1) has strung together a strong season despite significant attrition at quarterback. Bennett began the summer as the Flames' fourth-string quarterback but has started three games, all Liberty wins.

Bennett has completed 50% of his passes for 692 yards, with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Brewer is one of the most experienced players in college football, as he has gone 22-22 as a starter over a six-year career that has spanned stops at Baylor, Utah and Liberty. He has thrown for 10,202 yards in his career. Only 18 of those have come at Liberty this season, as he was injured on the second offensive series of the season.

He has thrown 68 touchdowns and 31 interceptions since starting his career at Baylor in 2017.