Clemson starting linebacker Barrett Carter is not expected to play in Saturday's game against Syracuse, the school announced.

Carter has suffered a concussion, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by TigerIllustrated.com.

Playing both linebacker and nickelback, Carter has been the No. 5 Tigers' most consistent and versatile player on defense. His loss is a big one against a No. 14 Syracuse team that has a mobile quarterback in Garrett Shrader and an elite runner in Sean Tucker.

Clemson has been hampered by injuries on defense all season. Last week, its top four defensive linemen played together for the first time in 2022.

Carter ranks third on the Clemson defense with 33 tackles. He also has 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 6 quarterback hurries.

The Syracuse defense, meanwhile, is unlikely to have All-ACC cornerback Garrett Williams on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Williams, who traveled with the Orange to Clemson, did not practice this week after suffering a leg injury last Saturday against NC State.