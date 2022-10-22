        <
          Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke leaves game with upper body injury

          Tyler Van Dyke leaves game with apparent upper body injury (0:45)

          Tyler Van Dyke leaves the game vs. Duke after an apparent upper body injury following a fumble in the second quarter. (0:45)

          2:11 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
          Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was injured and doubtful to return against Duke on Saturday.

          Van Dyke was hurt on a sack in the second quarter, and immediately grabbed his right shoulder before walking off the field and going into the locker room for X-Rays. Miami described it as an "upper body injury."

          Headed into the game, Van Dyke and the Miami offense had struggled with regaining the form they had last season - when he emerged as the starter following an injury to D'Eriq King.

          In six games entering Saturday, Van Dyke had thrown for 1,656 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.