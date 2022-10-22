Pop music megastar Taylor Swift released her latest studio album, titled "Midnights," on Friday.

The 13-track album is Swift's 10th. According to Spotify, the album broke the platform's record for most album streams in a single day, and Swift broke the record for most-streamed artist in a single day.

The cover art for the album features a closeup of Swift looking closely at a lighter. It is surrounded by a white border with the track titles listed on the left side. Consider Swift's visage the face that launched a whole bunch of sports memes.

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022

Sports teams were quick to replicate the cover on social media. Here are a few of the memes:

The Duke Blue Devils rattled off their hoops accomplishments. The Virginia Cavaliers featured basketball player Samantha Brunelle and tallied the titles for all the programs at the school.

New season drops tonight 😈 pic.twitter.com/3XKWuplXFt — Duke Athletics (@DukeATHLETICS) October 21, 2022

Two football teams in Pittsburgh used the meme to promote this weekend's games.

In F1, Mercedes and Ferrari replaced Swift with their prominent drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

We like Midnights too.



All 44 minutes of it. pic.twitter.com/8jfQvrNgOT — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 21, 2022

The Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Longhorns also reinvented Swift's cover. They should get extra credit for their track lists.

Just some tunes for the Road Rebs heading to Baton Rouge 🎶#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/kVRXgpYidg — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) October 21, 2022

Longhorns is a wild ride of an album 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wgAwWZ7t1H — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) October 21, 2022

"You're On Your Own, Bevo" sounds like an absolute banger.