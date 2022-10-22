Mickey Joseph doesn't know if he'll be the permanent head coach at Nebraska after this season, but it didn't stop him from landing ESPN 300 athlete Malachi Coleman.

The No. 157 prospect committed to Nebraska on Saturday, choosing the Huskers over USC, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Oregon. Coleman is the top prospect in the state of Nebraska, and a 6-foot-4, 185-pound recruit out of Lincoln East High School.

Joseph was named the interim head coach after Scott Frost was fired in September after a 1-2 start to the season. At Coleman's announcement, he picked up a few hats on the table in front of him before picking up the Nebraska hat, giving Joseph his first commitment as interim head coach.

Coleman is the only ESPN 300 recruit in the class for Nebraska, but is the third four-star commitment joining wide receiver Omarion Miller out of Louisiana and defensive tackle Riley Van Poppel out of Texas. Coleman is listed as an athlete, but can play receiver or on the defensive side in college. Last season, he had 561 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, while tallying 57 total tackles on defense.

Joseph opened his run with a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma at home, but has since gone 2-1 with the Cornhuskers (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten), defeating Indiana and Rutgers.