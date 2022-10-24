Fresh off losing a third straight game and dropping below .500, Texas A&M got more bad news Monday when coach Jimbo Fisher said a trio of offensive linemen will miss the rest of the season.

Bryce Foster and Aki Ogunbiyi, who have four starts apiece this season, are out with knee injuries. Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, who has started two games, is out with an ankle injury.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Fisher said there is "no doubt" the shuffling starting lineup has impacted the offense's performance.

Foster, who started every game at center last season, missed the first two games of the season with an injury.

"I'm not trying to make an excuse," Fisher said, "but you're talking about calls, you're talking about chemistry."

Texas A&M lost its third straight game Saturday at South Carolina.

The Aggies welcome No. 15 Ole Miss to College Station on Saturday.