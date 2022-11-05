Louisiana Tech's mascot rolls around with style in the end zone (0:23)

As the college football season rolls on, social media trolls continue to pester teams with well-executed barbs.

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers pulled out the receipts after defeating the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Thursday. The TCU Horned Frogs executed a savvy joke after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in some of the early internet banter from the weekend.

Here are some of the best Twitter trolls from Week 10 across college football:

The Falcons' defense played well against the Black Knights, limiting them to just 145 total yards and forcing an interception. Offensively, running back Brad Roberts led the rushing attack with 133 yards. Haaziq Daniels rushed for 87 yards and a score.

Air Force secured its first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since 2016 with the win and followed it up with an entertaining postgame graphic.

Thanks for playing. pic.twitter.com/k5uq3cJyfN — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) November 5, 2022

With a win on Saturday, TCU remains undefeated under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. It's the program's first 9-0 start since 2010, when it finished the season 13-0 with a Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin.

The Horned Frogs made light of the fact that Tech didn't escape with a win.

Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard accounted for 254 yards (158 passing, 96 rushing) and two touchdowns to help his team defeat the Eagles on Friday. Running back Jaquez Moore had 82 yards and two scores on the ground. Under first-year coach Mike Elko, Duke is bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

The Blue Devils' team Twitter account channeled its inner Matt Damon for the postgame celebration.

Huskies running backs Victor Rosa and Devontae Houston ran all over the Minutemen, combining for 171 yards and three touchdowns to propel their team to a 27-10 victory. Friday's win was UConn's fourth in its past five games, while UMass lost its sixth straight game.

Given both teams are in the New England region, it was fitting the Huskies executed this postgame troll.

Crown us. 👑



The Kings of New England have arrived and are here to stay#HuskyRevolution pic.twitter.com/xnuIXrIiKl — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) November 5, 2022

Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to a victory over the Mountaineers. Thursday night's win was the second in eight series meetings for Coastal Carolina and moved the Chanticleers atop the Sun Belt Conference.

App State started the trolling early in the week by altering a sign on Coastal Carolina's campus. The Chanticleers' Twitter account didn't forget the Mountaineers' now-cold take after the game.