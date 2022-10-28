Week 9 of the college football season is here, and several teams will sport impressive game-day threads.

The Florida Atlantic Owls revealed a striking alternate uniform combination for this week's game. The No. 24 NC State Wolfpack are among the squads in the Halloween spirit, using spooky references for their uniform reveals. A number of teams have exciting helmet designs on display as well.

Here is some of the best gear for Week 9 across the college gridiron.

'Nite Owls'

Florida Atlantic will go dark on Saturday with a new alternate uniform. Black is the primary color, with red and white as the accent hue. According to the team's website, the red helmets pay tribute to the Boca Raton community in Florida with a palm tree on the back of the helmet.

Back in black this Saturday



🔴⚫️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/7Pq6UgeGs0 — FAU Football (@FAUFootball) October 24, 2022

It's a blackout

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, UCF Knights, Arkansas State Red Wolves, Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Appalachian State Mountaineers and Kennesaw State Owls will sport all-black looks this weekend.

⚫️ FrighŦ NighŦ Classics ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/4IwucQYmik — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 27, 2022

UCF HHN



😈🤝😈

Knightmode pic.twitter.com/HVAvqAuXaA — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 27, 2022

𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗺𝗲𝘁 ⚫️ 𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼𝗽𝘀 ⚫️ 𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗯𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀



𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚁𝚘𝚌𝚔 𝚊𝚏𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚍𝚊𝚛𝚔 😏#AIE | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/fVLoUYmlvD — Southern Miss Football (@SouthernMissFB) October 26, 2022

With Halloween approaching, this combo is as scary as they come 💀#GoApp #BeatRMU pic.twitter.com/OcLOB4crVr — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 27, 2022

Icy whites

The Missouri Tigers, SMU Mustangs, Northwestern Wildcats and Nevada Wolf Pack will wear white sets this weekend.

Color coordination

Using inspiration from the 1980 horror film "The Shining," the Wolfpack unveiled a black/white/black combination for Thursday's game against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Come play with us



⚪️ ⚫️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tRaxxZEBUd — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 25, 2022

The Eastern Washington Eagles will don a red/red/black set for Saturday's game.

San Jose State will sport blue/blue/yellow against Nevada.

Helmet art

The Fresno State Bulldogs will wear navy blue helmets for the first time in program history when they take on the San Diego State Aztecs.

Night in Navy😈



we love playing this matchup in Navy... IYKYK pic.twitter.com/yelH30Q0zH — Fresno State Football 🧸 (@FresnoStateFB) October 26, 2022

The Illinois State Redbirds will rock red lids with the interlocking "ISU" decal.

drop it like it's hot🔥



full kit coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/OaXuJGicMc — Illinois State Football (@RedbirdFB) October 27, 2022

On Thursday, the Washington State Cougars rocked their famous "Wazzu" moniker on their helmets against the No. 14 Utah Utes.

Eye-catching kicks

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks revealed new Nike Vapor DT Max '96 P cleats in the team's colorway for Saturday's game against the California Golden Bears. It goes well with their green/white/green combination.