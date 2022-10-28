Week 9 of the college football season is here, and several teams will sport impressive game-day threads.
The Florida Atlantic Owls revealed a striking alternate uniform combination for this week's game. The No. 24 NC State Wolfpack are among the squads in the Halloween spirit, using spooky references for their uniform reveals. A number of teams have exciting helmet designs on display as well.
Here is some of the best gear for Week 9 across the college gridiron.
'Nite Owls'
Florida Atlantic will go dark on Saturday with a new alternate uniform. Black is the primary color, with red and white as the accent hue. According to the team's website, the red helmets pay tribute to the Boca Raton community in Florida with a palm tree on the back of the helmet.
Back in black this Saturday— FAU Football (@FAUFootball) October 24, 2022
It's a blackout
The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, UCF Knights, Arkansas State Red Wolves, Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Appalachian State Mountaineers and Kennesaw State Owls will sport all-black looks this weekend.
𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀#GBO 🍊#DICKSHouseofSportKNX pic.twitter.com/5sUrIG6uSq— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 25, 2022
⚫️ FrighŦ NighŦ Classics ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/4IwucQYmik— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 27, 2022
UCF HHN— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 27, 2022
Knightmode pic.twitter.com/HVAvqAuXaA
GAME 9 🧵 | Saturday, October 29th 3:00PM— Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) October 27, 2022
sponsored: @BetSaracen #WolvesUp x #ADifferentBreed pic.twitter.com/ayN0wuazJa
𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗺𝗲𝘁 ⚫️ 𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼𝗽𝘀 ⚫️ 𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗯𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀— Southern Miss Football (@SouthernMissFB) October 26, 2022
𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚁𝚘𝚌𝚔 𝚊𝚏𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚍𝚊𝚛𝚔 😏#AIE | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/fVLoUYmlvD
With Halloween approaching, this combo is as scary as they come 💀#GoApp #BeatRMU pic.twitter.com/OcLOB4crVr— App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 27, 2022
Ⓓⓞⓝ'ⓣ ⓑⓔ ⓐⓕⓡⓐⓘⓓ— Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) October 27, 2022
𝚂𝚙𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚢 𝚂𝚉𝙽 𝚃𝚑𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚜 ⚫️⚫️⚫️#GoldStandard | #KSUSwitch pic.twitter.com/lgh3ch2xfc
Icy whites
The Missouri Tigers, SMU Mustangs, Northwestern Wildcats and Nevada Wolf Pack will wear white sets this weekend.
Fright Night 👻#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/QK8yRFxSJC— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 27, 2022
Tulsa-bound in the all-whites ❕ pic.twitter.com/DuVBsNJuiM— SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) October 27, 2022
Icy ⚪️ ⚪️ ⚪️ in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/qVZ9EowLUM— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) October 27, 2022
icy whites under the lights ❄️#BattleBorn | #HomeIsNevada pic.twitter.com/BpBqkYDXT2— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) October 27, 2022
Color coordination
Using inspiration from the 1980 horror film "The Shining," the Wolfpack unveiled a black/white/black combination for Thursday's game against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Come play with us— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 25, 2022
⚪️ ⚫️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tRaxxZEBUd
The Eastern Washington Eagles will don a red/red/black set for Saturday's game.
This Saturday's look 🤌🏼#GoEags pic.twitter.com/lD8RiNxG4a— EWU Football (@EWUFootball) October 27, 2022
San Jose State will sport blue/blue/yellow against Nevada.
𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝟗 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐩— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) October 27, 2022
Helmet art
The Fresno State Bulldogs will wear navy blue helmets for the first time in program history when they take on the San Diego State Aztecs.
Night in Navy😈— Fresno State Football 🧸 (@FresnoStateFB) October 26, 2022
we love playing this matchup in Navy... IYKYK pic.twitter.com/yelH30Q0zH
The Illinois State Redbirds will rock red lids with the interlocking "ISU" decal.
drop it like it's hot🔥— Illinois State Football (@RedbirdFB) October 27, 2022
full kit coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/OaXuJGicMc
On Thursday, the Washington State Cougars rocked their famous "Wazzu" moniker on their helmets against the No. 14 Utah Utes.
Trick or treat???— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 27, 2022
We choose treat.#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/HNz1Jl4kON
Eye-catching kicks
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks revealed new Nike Vapor DT Max '96 P cleats in the team's colorway for Saturday's game against the California Golden Bears. It goes well with their green/white/green combination.
Adding these to the Starting Lineup this weekend.— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 25, 2022
Oregon x Vapor DT Max '96 P#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/xgse97j2JQ
𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟖 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 🦆#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/WB6XTNcYbP— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 27, 2022