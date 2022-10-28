        <
          Week 9's top college football uniforms: Florida Atlantic debuts 'Nite Owls' set

          The Florida Atlantic Owls unveiled their "Nite Owls" set for Week 9 of the college football season. Florida Atlantic Owls Football / Twitter
          Week 9 of the college football season is here, and several teams will sport impressive game-day threads.

          The Florida Atlantic Owls revealed a striking alternate uniform combination for this week's game. The No. 24 NC State Wolfpack are among the squads in the Halloween spirit, using spooky references for their uniform reveals. A number of teams have exciting helmet designs on display as well.

          Here is some of the best gear for Week 9 across the college gridiron.

          'Nite Owls'

          Florida Atlantic will go dark on Saturday with a new alternate uniform. Black is the primary color, with red and white as the accent hue. According to the team's website, the red helmets pay tribute to the Boca Raton community in Florida with a palm tree on the back of the helmet.

          It's a blackout

          The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, UCF Knights, Arkansas State Red Wolves, Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Appalachian State Mountaineers and Kennesaw State Owls will sport all-black looks this weekend.

          Icy whites

          The Missouri Tigers, SMU Mustangs, Northwestern Wildcats and Nevada Wolf Pack will wear white sets this weekend.

          Color coordination

          Using inspiration from the 1980 horror film "The Shining," the Wolfpack unveiled a black/white/black combination for Thursday's game against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

          The Eastern Washington Eagles will don a red/red/black set for Saturday's game.

          San Jose State will sport blue/blue/yellow against Nevada.

          Helmet art

          The Fresno State Bulldogs will wear navy blue helmets for the first time in program history when they take on the San Diego State Aztecs.

          The Illinois State Redbirds will rock red lids with the interlocking "ISU" decal.

          On Thursday, the Washington State Cougars rocked their famous "Wazzu" moniker on their helmets against the No. 14 Utah Utes.

          Eye-catching kicks

          The No. 8 Oregon Ducks revealed new Nike Vapor DT Max '96 P cleats in the team's colorway for Saturday's game against the California Golden Bears. It goes well with their green/white/green combination.