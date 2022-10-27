Michigan running back Donovan Edwards said his retweet of an antisemitic comment showing video of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, was "a glitch" and reiterated that he is against all types of racism and hate speech.

Edwards tweeted Thursday that he is "unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate."

His since-deleted retweet of the Ye video from Wednesday night was captured by college football reporter Ace Anbender and others. In the video, Ye makes several antisemitic comments.

University of Michigan regent Jordan Acker, who is Jewish, tweeted Thursday that he addressed the issue with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart, and said Edwards is "a good kid who made a mistake." Acker said Edwards and others will join him after the season in visiting the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Edwards' Twitter timeline includes several retweets about social justice issues impacting Black Americans. The sophomore from West Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, has 307 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season for the Wolverines.