Jackson State's 7-0 start this year is not the only time it's been great. The 1974 team featured three future Pro Football Hall of Famers, including the legendary Walter Payton. (1:18)

Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi, is the site for "College GameDay" this week. The pregame show is at Jackson State University, a historically Black college, for the first time.

The Jackson State Tigers will face the Southern Jaguars on Saturday afternoon (2 p.m. ET on ESPN3) in a battle of Southwestern Athletic Conference schools. Jackson State sits atop the East division at 7-0 (4-0) and Southern is first in the West at 5-2 (3-1).

Jackson State is off to its best start since 1983 and is 5-0 or better for the sixth time in the last 60 years, according to the team's game notes. Head coach Deion Sanders has been a game changer since being hired in 2020, leading Jackson State to a 22-5 record during his tenure. The Tigers look to extend their 14-game SWAC winning streak with a victory Saturday afternoon.

After a 1-2 start, Southern has turned things around with four consecutive wins, three coming in conference play. Jaguars coach Eric Dooley's first season in Louisiana could get even better with a win against the No. 5-ranked FCS team and fellow HBCU on Saturday.

The "GameDay" signs were plentiful at Jackson State. Here are some of the best from the crowd:

