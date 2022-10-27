Cornerback Cormani McClain committed to Miami on Thursday, providing a much-needed boost to coach Mario Cristobal's football program.

The highly regarded McClain, ranked No. 4 overall in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the top cornerback in the class, according to ESPN, chose the Hurricanes over Alabama and Florida.

Cristobal's first full class at Miami is currently eighth in ESPN's rankings and features 10 ESPN 300 prospects.

McClain is the second prospect inside the overall top 10 to commit to the Hurricanes' 2023 class, joining offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa (No. 5).

McClain becomes the highest-ranked player to commit to Miami since ESPN began ranking prospects in 2009, leading to the ESPN 300 debuting in 2013.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound McClain transferred from Lake Gibson High School (Florida) to Lakeland High School (Florida) prior to this season. As a junior for Lake Gibson in 2021, he recorded 29 tackles (24 solo) while intercepting six passes in 11 games.