Hendon Hooker finds Cedric Tillman for a 28-yard touchdown to give the Volunteers the lead in overtime. (0:27)

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman is expected to return for Saturday's game against No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

Tillman has practiced at full speed this week and has been cleared to play for the No. 3 Vols, sources said.

Tillman missed the past four games after undergoing tightrope surgery on his left ankle. He was an All-SEC selection a year ago and led the Vols in catches (64), receiving yards (1,081) and touchdown catches (12).

He has 17 receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

On Thursday, senior safety Jaylen McCollough, who missed the past two games after being charged with felony aggravated assault, was cleared to play by both the university and the athletic department, sources told ESPN.

ESPN's Chris Low contributed to this report.