Adrian Martinez talks with Gene Wojciechowski about his time at Nebraska and his fresh start at Kansas State. (3:07)

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is a "true game-time decision" for Saturday's game against No. 9 Oklahoma State, sources told ESPN.

Martinez left No. 22 Kansas State's loss at TCU last week with a leg injury. He was a limited participant in practice Thursday, sources told ESPN, and will be monitored in pregame warm-ups before a decision is made about his playing status.

Junior quarterback Will Howard has practiced all week and would start if Martinez can't play. Howard led Kansas State on four consecutive first-half touchdown drives against TCU after Martinez left the game in the first quarter.

Howard missed one possession in the second half with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, but he returned after being spelled by redshirt freshman Jake Rubley. He finished with 225 yards on 13-of-20 passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

Coach Chris Klieman said this week that he hoped to keep Howard below four appearances this season so he could redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility. The TCU game was Howard's season debut.

Martinez, who is in his fifth year of college, is amid a redemptive season with the Wildcats after transferring from Nebraska. He has thrown for 907 yards and is responsible for 13 touchdowns -- four passing and nine rushing. He has yet to throw an interception, a distinct change from last season at Nebraska when he finished the season with 10 interceptions.

He is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, has completed 62.1% of his passes and led Kansas State to impressive wins against Missouri, at then-No. 6 Oklahoma and at Iowa State.