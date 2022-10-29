Jake Garcia is expected to start in place of injured quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for Miami against Virginia on Saturday, according to sources.

Van Dyke injured his right shoulder against Duke last week and did not return to the game. Coach Mario Cristobal was tight-lipped during the week about the nature of the injury and how long Van Dyke would be out, saying only that Van Dyke had practiced "very little" during the week but had "improved a bunch." Cristobal also said, "Jake has practiced really well."

Garcia went 13-of-21 for 198 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions last week in a 45-21 loss to the Blue Devils. He also came in for a struggling Van Dyke against Middle Tennessee earlier in the season, going 10-of-19 for 169 yards in the 45-31 loss.

The season has not gone quite as expected for Van Dyke or the Hurricanes, who are 3-4 headed into their game at Virginia. Last season, Van Dyke emerged as the starter after D'Eriq King got hurt and went on to throw for 2,931 yards with 35 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Garcia was an ESPN 300 prospect when he signed with Miami in December 2020 from Loganville, Georgia.