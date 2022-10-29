STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Ohio State running back Miyan Williams left Saturday's game at Penn State with an apparent right hand injury.

Williams suffered the injury while being tackled alongside the Penn State sideline following a 5-yard gain on the final play of the first quarter. He remained on the field for several minutes before entering Ohio State's injury tent.

Williams briefly emerged from the tent with his helmet before heading to the locker room before halftime.

After the half, Williams was without his helmet or pads and had several fingers wrapped. He entered Saturday as Ohio State's leader in rushing yards (516) and rushing touchdowns (nine). He had a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter before leaving.

Both Williams and starter TreVeyon Henderson have battled injuries this season, and Ohio State is thin at running back after the preseason loss of Evan Pryor to a knee injury.