Sam Pittman explains Arkansas' halftime game plan and labels QB KJ Jefferson as its "Superman" after the 41-27 win over Auburn. (1:35)

Spooky season is in full effect -- as is the Arkansas Razorbacks' troll game. On Saturday, after defeating their SEC West rival Auburn Tigers 41-27 in a battle to avoid the bottom of the division, the Razorbacks took to Twitter with a seasonal jab.

The chirping, which comes on the heels of Arkansas ending a six-game losing streak versus Auburn, was served up in the form of a doctored image referencing costume store Spirit Halloween.

If you're familiar with the pop-up store in question, you know it seems that wherever a storefront becomes vacant, a Spirit Halloween is not far behind to claim it.

The insinuation that the holiday staple set up shop in an empty Jordan-Hare Stadium after a Tigers' loss that had fans leaving their seats by the end of the lopsided third quarter? Cold.

Goodness they move fast pic.twitter.com/TEYCXSurii — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 29, 2022

Auburn has lost eight of its last nine games against SEC teams, falling to two games below .500 for the first time in a decade.

"Losing can be contagious and that's scary," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said after the loss.

The thought of Spirit Halloween invading The Plains? Also scary.