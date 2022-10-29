        <
          Arkansas Razorbacks use Spirit Halloween to troll Auburn Tigers

          Pittman says staff challenged Hogs to win third quarter (1:35)

          Sam Pittman explains Arkansas' halftime game plan and labels QB KJ Jefferson as its "Superman" after the 41-27 win over Auburn. (1:35)

          7:54 PM ET
          Tory BarronESPN Editor
              Tory Barron is a Bristol-based writer and editor for ESPN.com. After retiring from playing lacrosse at UConn, the DC native decided to try her hand at writing about people playing sports.
          Spooky season is in full effect -- as is the Arkansas Razorbacks' troll game. On Saturday, after defeating their SEC West rival Auburn Tigers 41-27 in a battle to avoid the bottom of the division, the Razorbacks took to Twitter with a seasonal jab.

          The chirping, which comes on the heels of Arkansas ending a six-game losing streak versus Auburn, was served up in the form of a doctored image referencing costume store Spirit Halloween.

          If you're familiar with the pop-up store in question, you know it seems that wherever a storefront becomes vacant, a Spirit Halloween is not far behind to claim it.

          The insinuation that the holiday staple set up shop in an empty Jordan-Hare Stadium after a Tigers' loss that had fans leaving their seats by the end of the lopsided third quarter? Cold.

          Auburn has lost eight of its last nine games against SEC teams, falling to two games below .500 for the first time in a decade.

          "Losing can be contagious and that's scary," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said after the loss.

          The thought of Spirit Halloween invading The Plains? Also scary.