BERKELEY, Calif. -- Oregon extended its winning streak to seven games and quarterback Bo Nix's performance put him in select company in the Ducks' 42-24 win over Cal.

The Auburn transfer became just the third FBS quarterback in the past 10 years to throw for at least 400 yards (412), throw three touchdowns and rush for three scores in the same game, joining Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins (2018) and Iowa State's Brock Purdy (2019). Oregon added 174 yards on the ground to pile up 586 yards.

Despite the big numbers, No. 8 Oregon came away wanting more.

"Bo did a good job today, but I think if you ask Bo right now, he'd say he can perform better," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "And I think our entire team probably feels that way. Bo's been really consistent and really good player all year. I think that he'll come away from his performance saying he wants to do better than he did."

Lanning was right. Nix echoed the sentiment.

"I think that we played OK offensively but we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot a few times," Nix said. "I didn't play my best today, but fortunately the guys around me played really good to still put up some points."

Nix completed 27 of 35 passes and ran for 59 yards on 12 carries. He was picked off twice, but one came on a Hail Mary to end the first half and the other bounced off his intended receiver.

The sense of frustration stemmed from the Ducks' slow start -- they were held scoreless in the first quarter -- and three trips to the red zone that ended without points (one interception, two turnovers on downs).

Regardless, the win stands as Oregon's seventh straight since opening the season with a loss to Georgia, during which it has scored at least 41 points in every game. The Ducks' 42 points against Cal was the fewest they have scored in a Pac-12 contest this year, though their production has been consistent throughout.

The Ducks travel to Colorado next week, before finishing the season with a difficult three-game stretch that includes Washington, Utah and Oregon State.