Jim Harbaugh calls for an investigation after a fight broke out in the tunnel after Michigan's win over Michigan State. (1:05)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said police are investigating what coach Jim Harbaugh called an assault on two of his players in the tunnel after Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Video on social media from the Detroit News showed Michigan State players gathered around Michigan defensive back Ja'den McBurrows, throwing punches and kicks.

"What happened after the game is completely unacceptable. I've talked to the commissioner, he's looking into it," Manuel said. "The police are also looking into it, because they've seen the video and they're addressing it. We will leave it in their hands, but this is not how we should interact after a game.

"This is not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did, it's completely and utterly unacceptable. We will let the Big Ten and law enforcement handle it, but this is not what a rivalry should be about."

Harbaugh said two players were assaulted and said one player has a potential nose injury, but had not been diagnosed.

Harbaugh was visibly distraught about the incident and said instead of celebrating in the locker room, the coaches were addressing the incident after the game.

"Just like anybody, you want to protect your players," Harbaugh said. "Ten on one, whatever it was, it was just bad. It needs to be investigated and brought to a conclusion. Our athletic director will make sure that that takes place."

Michigan players Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy, Jake Moody and Junior Colson spoke after the game, as well, but none had seen the video or the incident in real time and had no comment.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was asked about the incident after the game, but said he didn't know what transpired.

"I know it was a heated game, things were heated," Tucker said. "We're trying to get our guys in the locker room. We're going to have to figure out what happened."