JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars, University of Florida and University of Georgia strongly condemned an antisemitic message projected onto one of the giant videoboards at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday as well as antisemitic banners displayed on a Jacksonville overpass on Friday.

The message at the stadium appeared after Florida and Georgia played their annual game at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday. The message displayed on the backside of one of the TIAA Bank Field videoboards read, "Kanye was right about the Jews." That was in reference to recent tweets and antisemitic comments made recently by musician/producer/designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

According to WJXT TV-4 in Jacksonville, there also were two banners displayed on an overpass near Interstate 10 on Friday that read "End Jewish Supremacy in America" and "Honk if you know it's the Jews."

The schools released a joint statement on Sunday morning.

"We strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville," the statement read. "The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who is with his team in London for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, also was upset to learn of the messages.

"I'm personally dismayed to learn of antisemitic rhetoric and messages that marred the experience Saturday at the Florida-Georgia game," Khan's statement read. "I know this is not representative of our community, but it happened and it's outrageous. It's hurtful and wrong. It has to stop. I'm asking everyone to make it their mission to end the ignorance and hatred. Let's be better."