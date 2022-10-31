Florida veteran linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. has been dismissed from the team, coach Billy Napier announced Monday.

Napier said it was time to "move on" from Cox and said it was a "cumulative effect" that led to Cox's dismissal, not one incident.

Cox appeared to punch Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh after McIntosh scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to the Bulldogs.

A redshirt junior, Cox leads the team with eight tackles for loss. In eight games, he has 35 tackles, 2 sacks and 9 quarterback hurries.

Cox began his career at Georgia before transferring to Florida under former coach Dan Mullen for the 2019 season.

Mullen was fired last November and replaced by Billy Napier, who is off to a 4-4 start this season.

Florida lost to No. 1 Georgia, 42-20, this past Saturday in Jacksonville. Cox had two tackles in the game.

The Gators play at Texas A&M on Saturday.