Indiana wide receiver Cam Camper, the team leader in both receptions and receiving yards, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Coach Tom Allen on Monday confirmed the extent of the injury, which Camper suffered in an Oct. 22 loss at Rutgers. Camper, a junior who transferred in from Trinity Valley Community College, has 46 receptions for 569 yards and two touchdowns. He recorded 11 catches for 156 yards in Indiana's season-opening win against Illinois, and 126 yards on 10 catches Sept. 24 against Cincinnati.

Allen said Camper will undergo surgery later this week. Indiana has lost five straight since a 3-0 start and hosts No. 16 Penn State this week. Allen said quarterbacks Connor Bazelak and Dexter Williams will compete this week to see who starts against the Nittany Lions.