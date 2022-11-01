Kiffin on his Halloween costume: 'Maybe Jimbo has a Joker outfit for me' (0:23)

Lane Kiffin is going to become the Joker and more from our college football quotes of the week.

'Maybe Jimbo has a Joker outfit for me.'

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, poking fun at Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher after beating them 31-28 on Saturday. Fisher had said Kiffin and Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban were "clown acts" during an offseason feud

'Stanford hates fun'

A sign held up by the Tree, the Stanford Cardinal mascot, in response to the perception that the school was suppressing "social opportunities." The sign got the student who plays the Tree suspended from mascot duties

'It's Nick Saban's birthday, so I want to wish him a happy birthday ... maybe that'll soften things up.'

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, joking about his team's upcoming matchup against Alabama

'To the Dooleys back home in Athens, I know they are together. It meant a lot for us to win that game for them. All that Vince has meant to our university and such an ambassador of our program and really all of college football. ... He has meant so much to us and in honor of him and their family, it was special. It was a tough time for that to happen.'

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, on the team beating their rivals the Florida Gators in honor of their former coach Vince Dooley, who died on Friday at 90 years old