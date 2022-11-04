Multiple teams have outstanding uniform combinations set for Week 10 of the college football season.
The Louisville Cardinals will debut new threads this weekend and the North Texas Mean Green bring back an iconic logo for their matchup against the Florida International Panthers. Some teams honor the Armed Forces with their gear and several squads will use color coordination for exciting looks.
Here's a look at some of the standout gear for Week 10 across college football.
Return of the 'Flying Worm'
The Mean Green will bring back the "Flying Worm" logo on their helmets paired with white jerseys and pants. The lids and jersey numbers are in a highlighter-green hue. According to the team's website, the decal was the brainchild of former football coach Hayden Fry and artist Rick Spears.
https://t.co/0BhhBd59ij pic.twitter.com/MIjebn3cCO— North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) November 1, 2022
Military Appreciation
The UConn Huskies' game against the UMass Minutemen on Friday is the team's Military Appreciation Day. The Huskies will wear an all-white set that honors the Armed Forces and its members. The helmet features the "C" decal with the design of the American Flag.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will also rock logos with stars and stripes for their Military Appreciation Day.
A Salute to the ones who sacrifice🇺🇸— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 3, 2022
Saturday is for our military💪#CHOP | 🪓 | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/a2cKEgsSJQ
'Iron Wings'
The Cardinals will debut their gray "Iron Wings" jerseys they revealed in August. Red helmets cap off the ensemble.
The details 👀👀👀#GoCards pic.twitter.com/wfOackzF7W— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) November 3, 2022
Blackout threads
The SMU Mustangs will wear black for Saturday's game against the Houston Cougars.
Dark Mode ✓ pic.twitter.com/QuW46N9HDz— SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) November 3, 2022
Icy white
The Tulane Green Wave and the UCF Knights will sport all-white looks this weekend.
This week's look is ❄️#RollWave | #NOLABuilt pic.twitter.com/YnEv0w5QPY— Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) November 3, 2022
game 9 drip ⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zgqjV5Fn0z— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 3, 2022
Color coordination
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks will sport midnight green helmets and pants with their eggshell jerseys against the Colorado Buffaloes.
𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟗 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 🦆#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/6MvDotWAH3— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 2, 2022
Black/white/red is the color combination for the Texas Tech Red Raiders this weekend.
I C O N I C— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 3, 2022
⚫️⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/hq7C2IQ5ak
The Purdue Boilermakers selected gold helmets, black pants and gray jerseys for Saturday's game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
👀 First time wearing this one this year pic.twitter.com/JRSPyshuUr— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 3, 2022
With a little help from the equipment staff, the Washington State Cougars unveiled a black/white/red set for Saturday's game against the Stanford Cardinal.
You're up, @COUG_Equipment 🪛#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/pgNCIHwVqS— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 2, 2022
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will wear chrome helmets, white jerseys and black pants this weekend.
Game 🔟: 𝔸𝕦𝕥𝕦𝕞𝕟 𝔸𝕥𝕥𝕚𝕣𝕖 🍂@Jay1enHall | #GoTops pic.twitter.com/2vV4SWnyCS— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) November 2, 2022
Helmet art
According to the team's website, the Weber State Wildcats will don new helmets that feature their vintage "Go W" logo for Saturday's "Throwback Day."
Top 5 matchup calls for an iconic logo🔥— Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) November 3, 2022
See you Saturday for our throwback game!
3,500 shirts will be handed out inside the entrances, provided by @utahcommunitycu
Fan Fest @ 11:30 AM#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/AwrU4UOymr