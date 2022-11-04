Multiple teams have outstanding uniform combinations set for Week 10 of the college football season.

The Louisville Cardinals will debut new threads this weekend and the North Texas Mean Green bring back an iconic logo for their matchup against the Florida International Panthers. Some teams honor the Armed Forces with their gear and several squads will use color coordination for exciting looks.

Here's a look at some of the standout gear for Week 10 across college football.

Return of the 'Flying Worm'

The Mean Green will bring back the "Flying Worm" logo on their helmets paired with white jerseys and pants. The lids and jersey numbers are in a highlighter-green hue. According to the team's website, the decal was the brainchild of former football coach Hayden Fry and artist Rick Spears.

Military Appreciation

The UConn Huskies' game against the UMass Minutemen on Friday is the team's Military Appreciation Day. The Huskies will wear an all-white set that honors the Armed Forces and its members. The helmet features the "C" decal with the design of the American Flag.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will also rock logos with stars and stripes for their Military Appreciation Day.

A Salute to the ones who sacrifice🇺🇸



Saturday is for our military💪#CHOP | 🪓 | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/a2cKEgsSJQ — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 3, 2022

'Iron Wings'

The Cardinals will debut their gray "Iron Wings" jerseys they revealed in August. Red helmets cap off the ensemble.

Blackout threads

The SMU Mustangs will wear black for Saturday's game against the Houston Cougars.

Icy white

The Tulane Green Wave and the UCF Knights will sport all-white looks this weekend.

game 9 drip ⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zgqjV5Fn0z — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 3, 2022

Color coordination

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks will sport midnight green helmets and pants with their eggshell jerseys against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Black/white/red is the color combination for the Texas Tech Red Raiders this weekend.

I C O N I C



⚫️⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/hq7C2IQ5ak — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 3, 2022

The Purdue Boilermakers selected gold helmets, black pants and gray jerseys for Saturday's game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

👀 First time wearing this one this year pic.twitter.com/JRSPyshuUr — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 3, 2022

With a little help from the equipment staff, the Washington State Cougars unveiled a black/white/red set for Saturday's game against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will wear chrome helmets, white jerseys and black pants this weekend.

Helmet art

According to the team's website, the Weber State Wildcats will don new helmets that feature their vintage "Go W" logo for Saturday's "Throwback Day."