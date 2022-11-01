Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders said he will not allow his players to leave their hotel this weekend when they face Texas Southern in Houston, where rapper Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed at a bowling alley early Tuesday morning.

Sanders said family members and friends who want to see players before Saturday's game will have to visit the team's hotel.

"I'm just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently: That's our rappers," said Sanders, per video of his message. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we're going. So that eliminates all of y'all leaving that hotel. Because it ain't happening until I give you further notice."

Along with Quavo and Offset, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one-third of Migos, who've had multiple chart-topping hits over the past decade, including "Bad and Boujee" and "Fight Night."

Takeoff was a sports fan who joined his group to perform with Pharrell at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game in 2018. Last week, Quavo and Takeoff released their first album as a duo separate from Offset, "Only Built for Infinity Links."

Migos had bonds with a variety of pro athletes, especially Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who tweeted Tuesday that he was shocked by the news of Takeoff's killing.

Per reports, Quavo and Takeoff were at a bowling alley in Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when shots were fired and Takeoff was struck and killed. Houston police officials told reporters that they are investigating the killing.

On Tuesday, Sanders told his players to be mindful of their surroundings and relationships as they prepare for Saturday's road game.

Jackson State hosted ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday before a 35-0 win over Southern to bring its record to 8-0.

"I don't want you all playing that foolish game because you all are valuable to your families, friends, loved ones, and you're valuable to us," he said. "Let's think about that. Let's pray for the families."