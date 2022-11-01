Michigan State director of athletics Alan Haller and football coach Mel Tucker announced four new suspensions Tuesday, in the aftermath of the altercation that occurred in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium Saturday night.

Defensive ends Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright and cornerbacks Justin White and Malcolm Jones are now suspended.

Previously, Michigan State had suspended linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump for their involvement.

"We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor," the statement from Haller and Tucker said. "We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed."

The suspensions stem from a fight that occurred in Michigan's tunnel after the in-state rivalry game between the two teams. Video from the Detroit News showed a group of Michigan State players assaulting Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows.

New video emerged on Monday from ABC's tunnel camera that showed Khary Crump swinging his helmet at Michigan defensive back Gemon Green. The video also shows Windmon putting his helmet back on his head before engaging in the fight with Green.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and said he can't imagine that this will not result in criminal charges for Michigan State players.

"There needs to be accountability," he said. "There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. I can't imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. It's clear what transpired. This is very open and shut. As they say, watch the tape.

"I'm coming from this from a perspective of being a parent. These young men are entrusted to me by their families and to our program, and we have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own, and I take that responsibility very seriously. An apology will not get the job done in this instance. There should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable."