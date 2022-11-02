Getting hit with a line drive is no fun in baseball, as Ole Miss Rebels offensive football analyst Michael Nysewander just found out.

Rebels players participated in a home run derby during practice Wednesday and head coach Lane Kiffin recorded a video of defensive tackle Tywone Malone taking pitches from Nysewander. Malone waited for the right pitch, then unloaded on the third tennis ball thrown by Nysewander, drilling the team analyst in the neck.

Nysewander ended up being ok after the hit, posting an update of his status on social media.

"After a test on my Adam's apple I am in fact able to still taste and talk thank you everyone for your concern," Nysewander wrote on Twitter.

Kiffin also poked fun at the ordeal, asking Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco for pointers on home run derby etiquette in a tweet.

.@CoachMikeBianco can you teach your guys how a home run derby works? Supposed to hit it deep not smoke @NYSEandeasy in the throat 🤦🏼 @OleMissFB @OleMissBSB pic.twitter.com/SsYX0P8KmX — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 2, 2022

According to the team's website, Malone appeared in seven games, had a .444 batting average, two home runs and four RBIs while playing for the baseball squad this past season. One of Malone's dingers was a long ball blasted into the stands against VCU on Feb. 27.

play 0:27 Ole Miss DT crushes walk-off homer for the baseball team Ole Miss DT Tywone Malone displays his power on the diamond as he hits a walk-off two-run home run.

Malone and the Rebels are on a bye this week, so they have plenty of time to work on their swings for future team home run derbies.