Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has been a full participant in practice this week, but a decision on who starts for the 13th-ranked Wildcats Saturday against No. 24 Texas likely won't come until game time.

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein said Martinez, who didn't play last week against Oklahoma State, is on track to be fully healthy for Saturday's game. He left a Oct. 15 game at TCU with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter.

Will Howard replaced Martinez against TCU and completed 65% of his passes for 225 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, as the Wildcats fell 38-28. Howard had a career-high 296 pass yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions as Kansas State beat Oklahoma State 48-0.

Klein said the decision on a starter hasn't been determined and could down shortly before kickoff Saturday. Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman told Sirius XM Big 12 radio on Tuesday that the team will "find out on Saturday" who starts at quarterback.

"We are prepared for both, we have to," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. "Obviously the style of player that that Adrian Martinez is in the quarterback run game is a real factor in the success they had with him. And then obviously, Will Howard, his ability to really throw the ball and push the ball down the field."

Martinez, a transfer from Nebraska, started Kansas State's first seven games and has 907 passing yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions, to go along with 565 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.