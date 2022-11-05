Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2023 and 2024 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights.

A deep wide receiver class showed their wares in the first few days of November.

Jalen Hale (No. 45 overall in 2023, No. 9 WR), headed to Alabama, had a pair of touchdowns in Longview High School's (Texas) 70-0 victory over West Mesquite High School (Texas) on Thursday.

Karmello English (No. 82 overall in 2023), who decommitted from Auburn in September, also recorded two touchdown receptions during Central High School's (Phenix City, Alabama) game against Montgomery High School (Alabama) on Friday.

Here's how some other of the nation's top recruits looked this week.

Cook cruising

Johntay Cook II (No. 39 overall in 2023, No. 6 WR) figures to be in the mix on the outside next fall for Texas whoever the quarterback is -- Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning.

He caught 11 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns in DeSoto High School's (Texas) 28-16 victory over Mansfield High School (Texas) on Thursday.

When he arrives in Austin in January, 2023 4⭐️ WR Johntay Cook will immediately become one of Quinn Ewers' top targets.



Very similar to Xavier Worthy (both WR8s in their class 🤷‍♂️)



I could see him being a top 20 #Devy WR before he plays his first snap.pic.twitter.com/BmoptSSAL4 — Marc Poust (@fatpoust) November 4, 2022

Cook has 45 receptions for 733 yards and 13 touchdowns through nine games this season.

Uncommitted and uncoverable

Joshisa Trader and Jeremiah Smith were at it again on Thursday night for Chaminade-Madonna Prep School (Florida).

Trader (No. 2 overall in 2024, No. 1 WR) and Smith (No. 11 overall in 2024, No. 2 WR) each went over 100 receiving yards in a 45-6 victory over Treasure Coast High School (Florida).

Hell of a touchdown grab by five-star athlete Joshisa Trader gives Chaminade-Madonna a 24-0 lead on Treasure Coast early in the second half. pic.twitter.com/D99sv1zP1g — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) November 3, 2022

The dynamic junior duo combined for 15 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns (three from Smith).

For the year, Trader has 32 catches for 528 yards and five scores while Smith has hauled in 38 receptions for 720 yards and 13 scores.

Smith II sacks secure win

Nigel Smith II (No. 63 overall in 2024, No. 4 DT) came through at the right time on Thursday for Melissa High School (Texas) against Lovejoy High School (Texas).

The junior defensive tackle had a pair of fourth-quarter sacks to help his team preserve a 36-35 victory.

Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) is that dude.



The four-star junior crashes in and sacks Hagle to bring up fourth down and force a field goal (which Lovejoy missed).



6-5, 220 and just spun his way out of a double team for a sack. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/3Ya8NBd7oW — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) November 4, 2022

Smith received an offer from Georgia on Oct. 14 and visited Miami on Oct. 22.

The future of the Alabama-LSU rivalry

Sixth-ranked Alabama and No. 10 LSU are taking the field Saturday night in Baton Rouge in a game that could dictate SEC West supremacy.

A future member of the Tide (QB Eli Holstein) and a future Tiger (WR Shelton Sampson Jr.) played against each other on Thursday.

Sampson (No. 41 overall in 2023, No. 7 WR) and Catholic-Baton Rouge High School (Louisiana) beat Holstein (No. 22 overall in 2023, No, 4 QB-PP) and Zachary High School (Louisiana), 24-21.

Sampson caught a touchdown pass in the Bears' ninth straight win.

Daniel Beale. Shelton Sampson Jr.



Catholic TD. pic.twitter.com/G3GWVZkrfK — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) November 4, 2022

Domer dimes

Quarterback C.J. Carr (No. 17 overall in 2024, No. 2 QB-PP) did all he could for Saline High School (Michigan) in a 62-44 loss against Belleville High School (Michigan) on Friday.

👀



Watch Saline 2024 QB CJ Carr (Notre Dame commit) scramble and then find 2023 TE/DE Tate Bezeau for the TD!



D1 District Final:



#23 Saline leads #1 Belleville 14-13



1st quarter@SalineAthletics @salinefootball @JermainCrowell @BellevilleFB @BezeauTate @13Cjcarr pic.twitter.com/rbO4sF5mQu — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) November 4, 2022

Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, is one of six ESPN 300 recruits Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame have pledges from so far in the 2024 class.

Five-star cornerback sets commitment date

Desmond Ricks sent some shockwaves through recruiting circles on Oct. 22 by announcing his intention to reclassify to 2023.

Ricks (No. 17 overall in 2023, No. 2 CB) was the second-highest ranked recruit in the junior class, behind Ohio State-bound quarterback Dylan Raiola, prior to reclassifying.

Ricks, who attends IMG Academy, will choose between Alabama, LSU and Florida on Dec. 23.

Anticipation building for No. 1 v. No. 3 in Athens

Ellis Robinson IV (No. 6 overall in 2024, No. 2 CB) of IMG Academy is one of several highly ranked prospects that'll be in the house for No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.

"Looking forward to seeing all (Georgia) coaches, mainly (defensive backs) coach Fran (Brown)," Robinson wrote in a text to ESPN. "Most important is how they play against Tennessee, knowing that Tennessee is a really good SEC team.

"I've been talking to coach Fran since my freshman year when he was at Rutgers and ever since there, the relationship (has) just been getting better and better."

Robinson recently visited Alabama (Oct. 8) and Penn State (Oct. 22).

Four-star athlete keeping tabs in Big Ten country

Quinton Martin has been making the rounds in the Big Ten. The last two weeks have seen the Belle Vernon High School (Pennsylvania) junior take unofficial visits to both Ohio State (Oct. 22) and Penn State (Oct. 29).

"What stood out the most at Ohio State was probably the way the players played with each other on the field," he told ESPN. "They communicated. They had each other's back, no matter what. And I haven't seen that in a lot of teams in college football."

Martin (No. 25 overall in 2024) is the third-best athlete in his class, according to ESPN. Through eight games, he has 822 total yards (612 rushing) and 14 touchdowns (13 rushing).