Star Ohio State tailback TreVeyon Henderson is not available for Saturday's game against Northwestern, a surprise addition to the Buckeye injury report.

Henderson is No. 2 Ohio State's leading rusher this season with 552 yards. He's averaging 5.8 yards per carry and has scored six rushing touchdowns. Henderson had 78 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns against Penn State.

Henderson's injury isn't new, a source told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, as he has been battling an apparent left foot issue much of the season. He had a walking boot on his left foot following a Sept. 17 game against Toledo.

Henderson's primary back-up, Miyan Williams, will be available after carrying the ball just twice against Penn State. Williams has been a revelation for the Buckeyes this season, as he's averaging 6.5 yards per carry and has 10 touchdowns this season.

Two other notable players on the Ohio State injury report -- wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Cameron Brown. Smith-Njigba is out for an undetermined period of time with a hamstring injury and Brown won't play for the third consecutive game.