Jimbo Fisher says Texas A&M must "keep scratching and keep clawing" to improve this season and explains a game plan to slow Gators QB Anthony Richardson. (1:12)

A flu outbreak on the Texas A&M campus and within the Aggies' team is expected to significantly impact Texas A&M's roster for Saturday's home game with Florida, sources told ESPN.

An undetermined number of players missed practice this week for Texas A&M, as the university and football program have attempted to manage the flu. One of the Aggies players impacted is freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who is questionable for the game. Haynes King is expected to start for Texas A&M if Weigman can't go.

Texas A&M officials are expected to determine Saturday morning who is healthy enough to play. It's yet another setback in a difficult season for the Aggies, who are 3-5 and scrambling to make a bowl game.

Texas A&M's season has been in a spiral since losing to Appalachian State on Sept. 10. The Aggies began the season ranked No. 6 in the country and appeared to have momentum after bringing in the country's top recruiting class.

Instead, they've suffered consistent setbacks and are bracing for significant changes this offseason. A&M has lost to South Carolina, Ole Miss and got blown out at Mississippi State. The Aggies also lost to Alabama after a final play failed at the goal line.

Texas A&M enters the game ranked No. 104 nationally in scoring offense and with the country's No. 102 rushing offense.