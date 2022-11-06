College football Power Rankings after Week 10

Jayden Daniels rushes for a TD in OT and throws the game-winning two-point conversion to push the Tigers past the Tide, 32-21, in a SEC thriller. (4:20)

It's the first week of November and Alabama has two losses.

The Crimson Tide fell victim to LSU and a Tiger Stadium night game Saturday in overtime when Brian Kelly elected to go for two and got it. The result leaves Alabama with only a 10% chance to get to the SEC title game following a second in-conference loss this season. It also sent Nick Saban's team tumbling down this week's Power Rankings.

Just a few states over, Georgia once again reminded everyone why the reigning champions are still the team to beat in a convincing 27-13 victory over top-ranked Tennessee. The two wins set Georgia and LSU on a collision for the SEC title game but there are still plenty of games to play in an unpredictable conference season.

The College Football Playoff picture took another hit in South Bend as Notre Dame throttled Clemson 35-14. The loss was Clemson's first and all but knocks the Tigers out of the playoff picture, at least for now.

The big losses tossed the Power Rankings top 10 upside down and other crucial upsets in the Big 12 and ACC opened the window for several teams to climb into this week's ranks.

Here are the Power Rankings after Week 10 action.

If there was any doubt that defending national champion Georgia isn't good enough to make another run through the College Football Playoff, the Bulldogs silenced their critics with a 27-13 victory over No. 1 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. Georgia's defense sacked quarterback Hendon Hooker six times and didn't allow a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Georgia senior Stetson Bennett was the quarterback who played like a Heisman Trophy contender, running for one score and throwing for two more. Georgia can clinch its fifth SEC East title in the past six seasons with a victory in one of its last two conference games: at Mississippi State next week and at Kentucky on Nov. 19. -- Mark Schlabach

Up next: at Mississippi State (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN app)

Windy and wet conditions at Northwestern might have wiped out C.J. Stroud's Heisman Trophy chances, as the quarterback had by far his worst game as the Buckeyes' starter, completing only 10 of 26 passes for 76 yards. But Ohio State's perfect season remained intact after an ugly win in uglier conditions. Stroud recorded career lows for completion percentage and passing yards, but contributed a career-high 79 rushing yards as Ohio State's run game provided all three touchdowns. The Buckeyes' 283 yards marked their low under coach Ryan Day, but their defense held Northwestern scoreless for the final 3½ quarters -- Adam Rittenberg

Up next: vs. Indiana (Saturday, noon ET, Fox)

play 2:26 Ohio State wins ugly over Northwestern Ohio State overcomes a slow start and bad conditions to take down Northwestern 21-7.

The Wolverines found themselves down 17-14 at halftime to Rutgers, but scored 28 points in the third quarter and won easily against the Scarlet Knights. Michigan's defense held Rutgers to just 14 rushing yards for the game and 180 total yards on offense. Running back Blake Corum had 109 yards and two rushing touchdowns to give him 16 TDs on the ground this season. Donovan Edwards also had 109 rushing yards and had one receiving touchdown to help put Michigan ahead. Michigan finished with 433 yards of offense and held Rutgers to 180. -- Tom VanHaaren

Up next: vs. Nebraska (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN app)

Stop me if you've heard this one. The Horned Frogs didn't get things clicking until midway through the second half, eventually pulling away (this time from Texas Tech). After star receiver Quentin Johnson went out with an ankle injury as a precaution, Max Duggan and the offense struggled to find a rhythm until the rushing game started clicking in the third quarter, when Kendre Miller began wearing Texas Tech down. The Frogs ran for 170 of their 234 rushing yards in that quarter alone and Miller finished with 158 yards and a touchdown. Once again, TCU was methodical and didn't panic en route to its first 9-0 start since 2010, when it won the Rose Bowl. -- Dave Wilson

Up next: at Texas (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN app)

After torching teams all season on offense, Tennessee ran into a little dose of reality Saturday -- Georgia's defense. The Vols hurt themselves with penalties and other mistakes and didn't handle the crowd noise very well, and their 27-13 loss to the Bulldogs puts them on the outside looking in now in terms of the playoff chase. Georgia was able to pressure quarterback Hendon Hooker and sack him six times. He was also held without a touchdown pass for the first time in 20 games. All in all, Tennessee simply had a hard time holding up in the line of scrimmage contest against Georgia, but a lot of teams have come up short in that area against the Dawgs. -- Chris Low

Up next: vs. Missouri (Saturday, noon ET)

The Ducks took care of business Saturday, dispatching Colorado -- the worst team in the Pac-12 -- 49-10 without breaking much of a sweat. Bo Nix only needed to throw the ball 24 times for 274 yards and two touchdowns in what turned out to be a playground-type performance for the offense. Nix also caught a pass for a touchdown. Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator pulled out all the stops: A linebacker was used as a running back for a score and a lineman (who changed his number) was used as a wide receiver for another touchdown. It was an expected dominant affair that continued the Ducks' undefeated march since the season-opening loss to Georgia. -- Paolo Uggetti

Up next: vs. Washington

It wasn't as easy as the Trojans would have liked given the matchup against 3-5 Cal was a one-score game in the fourth quarter, but thanks to another four touchdown game from Caleb Williams (his fourth with at least four this season) another takeaway by the defense (the 18th of the year) and two 100-yard games from Tahj Washington and Michael Jackson III, who filled in the shoes left behind by the injured Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, USC was able to keep their one-loss record going. The defense still faces questions, but Lincoln Riley's offense keeps scoring and so far, that's been enough. -- Paolo Uggetti

Up next: vs. Colorado (Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

To say this team is unrecognizable from the one that lost to Florida State in the season-opener wouldn't be true. Some of its flaws -- getting off to slow starts, mental lapses on defense, an overall lack of experience -- are still there. But the way LSU has developed since that Labor Day loss and learned to compensate for their weaknesses has been special. Jayden Daniels has emerged as a playmaker at quarterback, who is capable of making things happen with his arm and his legs. And the addition of linebacker Harold Perkins has ignited the defense up front. Suddenly, the Tigers are not just a good story. They're on track to play for the SEC championship. -- Alex Scarborough

Up next: at Arkansas (Saturday, noon ET)

Arizona State had no answer for the UCLA ground game, which combined to rush for 402 yards on 42 carries with five touchdowns. All of that came without starting running back Zach Charbonnet. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues his standout out year, completing 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards passing with 120 yards rushing on 10 carries. The Bruins are one of three Pac-12 teams with one loss, trailing leader Oregon after a loss early this season in Eugene. -- Kyle Bonagura

Up next: vs. Arizona (Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

The bye week came at a good time for the Rebs. After getting trounced by LSU two weeks ago 45-20, Ole Miss righted the ship with a 31-28 win at Texas A&M last Saturday. The defense bounced back, as did the running game. But now comes the real challenge: Alabama. The last time the Crimson Tide came to Oxford, the Rebs gave them all they could handle with 48 points and 647 yards. -- Scarborough

Up next: vs. Alabama (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, CBS)

This team is what it is. After losing at LSU, there's no more hoping for an overnight transformation. The proof is there, whether it's a shaky offensive line, a lack of playmakers at receiver, a defensive secondary that's suspect or a team as a whole that commits way too many penalties. Bryce Young has been incredible at quarterback. On Saturday, he made some jaw-dropping plays. But as good as he is, it's not enough for a team with too many flaws to reach the playoff. -- Scarborough

Up next: at Ole Miss (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, CBS)

play 0:44 Bryce Young keeps the play alive for 41-yard Alabama TD Bryce Young does a great job to elude the pressure and connect downfield with Ja'Corey Brooks for the 41-yard Alabama touchdown.

After missing last week's game against Washington, Utah quarterback Cam Rising returned in what was a predictably lopsided, 45-20, win against Arizona. Rising had a quiet game -- competing 13 of 25 passes for 151 yards -- as eight others combined for 306 yards on 55 carries rushing and five touchdowns. The win keeps Utah one game behind Oregon in the Pac-12 standings. -- Bonagura

Up next: vs. Stanford

Dabo Swinney's team entered Notre Dame Stadium hoping to remove any questions about its CFP worthiness and its starting quarterback. The Tigers left with their playoff hopes likely dashed for the second straight year and significant questions about who leads the offense going forward. D.J. Uiagalelei was briefly replaced by Cade Klubnik for the second straight game, only to return and have an interception returned 96 yards for a touchdown. Klubnik also was picked off, on his first and only pass attempt, leading to another Notre Dame touchdown. The only Clemson bright spot was avoiding its first shutout since 2003 against Georgia. -- Rittenberg

Up next: vs. Louisville (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN app)

The Tar Heels moved to 8-1 for the first time since 2015 with a 31-28 win over rival Virginia. Drake Maye threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first freshman in FBS history to record 30 passing touchdowns through his team's first nine games of a season. Meanwhile, receiver Josh Downs had 15 receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown, the fourth player in school history with at least 15 catches in a game. North Carolina is now 5-0 on the road for the first time since 1997 -- during Mack Brown's first stint there. -- Andrea Adelson

Up next: at Wake Forest (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN app)

The Nittany Lions came away with a 45-14 win over Indiana and were able to hold the Hoosiers to under 200 total yards of offense. Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle finished the game with just 82 yards passing and one touchdown. Penn State got a boost on offense from running back Kaytron Allen, who had three rushing touchdowns. Allen is the first Nittany Lion player with three rushing touchdowns in one game since Journey Brown did it in 2019. It was a good bounce-back win for Penn State to put the team at 7-2. -- VanHaaren

Up next: vs. Maryland (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox)

Tyjae Spears led the way as Tulane went on the road and beat Tulsa 27-13 on Saturday. The junior running back (157 yards, one touchdown) was one of two rushers (freshman Shaadie Clayton-Johnson, 106 yards) to go over the 100-yard mark as the Green Wave won for the fifth straight time. The offense (482 total yards) was bolstered by a running game that collectively produced a season-high 357 yards. Tulane's defense proved to be quite stingy yet again, holding Tulsa far below its 434.3 average (257 total yards). -- Baumgartner

Up next: vs. UCF (Saturday, 3: 30 p.m. ET)

Timely offense and turnovers guided NC State to a 30-21 win over Wake Forest on Saturday evening. Freshman MJ Morris threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns -- Thayer Thomas caught eight passes for 79 of those yards -- and while the Wolfpack were outgained, 414 yards to 325, they picked off Sam Hartman three times and cruised to semi-comfortable victory. It's too late for the Wolfpack to make a charge for an ACC Atlantic title or top-10 finish, but key pieces for the future (Morris, receiver Keyon Lesane, cornerback Aydan White) had huge games. -- Connelly

Up next: vs. Boston College (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network/ESPN app)

Behind junior quarterback Johnathan Bennett, Liberty held on for a 21-19 win at Arkansas on Saturday. Bennett (15-of-25 passing for 224 yards) found Noah Frith, Demario Douglas and Treon Sibley for first-half touchdowns as the Flames secured a sixth straight victory. Douglas had seven receptions for 145 yards. Liberty's defense recorded four sacks and intercepted Razorbacks junior quarterback KJ Jefferson twice (junior safety Robert Rahimi and junior cornerback Daijahn Anthony). -- Baumgartner

Up next: at UConn (Saturday, noon ET, CBS Sports Network)

The Longhorns jumped all over Kansas State, scoring 31 points in the first half, before letting the Wildcats back in the game, all while scoring just three points in the second half. But unlike the loss to Oklahoma State a couple of weeks ago, the Longhorns held on, forcing and recovering a fumble by K-State QB Adrian Martinez with 24 seconds left. The Longhorns snapped a five-game road losing streak behind Bijan Robinson's 209 yards and their Big 12 title game hopes are still alive. -- Wilson

Up next: vs. TCU (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN app)

play 0:28 Texas seals win with late fumble recovery Keondre Coburn knocks the ball loose and Jaylan Ford recovers to cap Texas' win over Kansas State.

UCF didn't rest on its laurels after its upset of Cincinnati as it went on the road and secured a 35-28 win at Memphis on Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene made his first start this year and threw for 219 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 22-of-28 passing. Running backs RJ Harvey (151 rushing yards, one TD) and Isaiah Bowser (4-yard TD pass to Stephen Martin) contributed to an effort that produced 427 total yards, the seventh time the offense has surpassed 400 yards this season. Redshirt senior safety Divaad Wilson and junior cornerback Davonte Brown both intercepted passes for the Knights. -- Baumgartner

Up next: at Tulane (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Illinois saw its six-game winning streak get snapped as shorthanded Michigan State got out of Champaign with a 23-15 victory Saturday. The Fighting Illini outgained the Spartans 441-294, but converted just one of six fourth-down attempts and turned the ball over on downs three times inside the red zone. The 23 points the Illinois defense allowed tied a season high (23-20 loss at Indiana on Sept. 2). Junior running back Chase Brown (136 rushing yards) eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the 10th straight time and for the ninth time this season while senior quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 288 yards and two scores. -- Blake Baumgartner

Up next: vs. Purdue (Saturday, noon ET, ESPN2/ESPN app)

A Fighting Irish team that had its lowest moments at home this season -- losses to Marshall and Stanford -- delivered its most impressive performance, thrashing No. 4 Clemson 35-14. Marcus Freeman recorded his first signature win as Notre Dame coach and watched his team score on special teams, offense and defense (in that order). Notre Dame's swarming defense held Clemson scoreless until 10:14 remained in the game, and a group of running backs led by Logan Diggs (114 rushing yards) consistently bullied a Tigers defense that came in ranked No. 7 nationally against the rush (87.9 YPG allowed). Notre Dame notched its second straight home win against Clemson but did so in more dominant fashion. -- Rittenberg

Up next: vs. Navy (Saturday, noon ET, ABC/ESPN app)

Under the Friday night lights at Husky Stadium, Washington propelled itself back into the Top 25 largely on the strength of its defense. The Huskies limited Oregon State to just 262 total yards and won it on a 22-yard field goal from Peyton Henry with eight seconds left. It wasn't quarterback Michael Penix's finest performance, but he threw for 298 yards and did enough as UW won its third straight headed into next week's trip to Oregon. -- Kyle Bonagura

Up next: at Oregon

The Wildcats' usually stingy defense was gashed in the first half, allowing 31 points while giving up 206 yards to Bijan Robinson. The Cats were also hamstrung by nine penalties for 85 yards. K-State rallied in the second half, but the comeback bid fell short when Texas forced a fumble by Adrian Martinez -- who threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 52 yards -- and recovered it with 24 seconds left, leaving the Wildcats with their sixth straight loss to the Longhorns. -- Wilson

Up next: at Baylor (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

It's been a struggle offensively most of this season for the Wildcats, and that was again the case Saturday. But they were able to muster just enough offense when it counted, driving 58 yards in six plays in the fourth quarter for the game-winning touchdown in a 21-17 road victory against Missouri. Kentucky led 14-3 at the half after a pair of Will Levis touchdown passes. But the Tigers took a 17-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Levis' third touchdown pass of the game, a 22-yarder to Dane Key, gave the lead back to the Wildcats with 5:18 to play. Kentucky's defense came up big and held Missouri to just 2-of-13 on third-down conversions. -- Low

Up next: vs. Vanderbilt (Saturday, noon ET, SEC Network/ESPN app)