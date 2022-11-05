SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Clemson will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas for Saturday night's game against Notre Dame, sources told ESPN.

Thomas' foot injury flared up after he appeared in the past three games for No. 4 Clemson, recording two sacks, four tackles and a forced fumble. He suffered the injury during preseason camp, underwent surgery and missed Clemson's first five games.

K.J. Henry, who has started Clemson's first eight games but has shared time with Thomas lately, is expected to take on a bigger role against the Irish. Justin Mascoll and Kevin Swint also likely will see increased snaps alongside starter Myles Murphy.

A fifth-year senior, Thomas has made 19 career starts and appeared in 49 games for Clemson, recording 14.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles.