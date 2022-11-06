Michigan cornerback Gemon Green was dressed to play Saturday against Rutgers after being placed in concussion protocol earlier in the week.

Freshman Will Johnson got the start at cornerback in place of Green.

Green was hit by a helmet during an altercation that occurred in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium after the Wolverines' win over Michigan State last weekend. A Spartans player swung his helmet at Green multiple times. According to Green's father, Green was hit in the face, the back and the shoulder and was being looked at for a concussion.

Michigan State players Khary Crump and Jacoby Windmon, both of whom were seen on video attacking Green, were both suspended.

Despite having Green available for Saturday's game, the Wolverines were without starting left tackle Ryan Hayes, safety Makari Paige, receiver Roman Wilson and linebacker Jaylen Harrell, according to the Big Ten Network.

Jeffrey Persi got his first start at left tackle to replace Hayes, and Rod Smith and R.J. Moten started at safety.