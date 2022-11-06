Defensive end Kavion Henderson committed to Arkansas on Sunday.

Henderson, a product of Leeds High in Alabama, is No. 36 overall on the 2024 ESPN 300 and is the ninth-best defensive end in the class, according to ESPN.

"They think I can come up there and change the game, get the edge position because they're not known for having a lot of edge guys," he told ESPN.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Henderson chose Arkansas over Georgia, Oklahoma, Auburn and Cincinnati.

"Georgia already got what they want," he said. "They already have the edge guys. Arkansas, I want to go somewhere to help. I want to help out and I want to build. I want to make an impact, so I think Arkansas was the right place."

Through 10 games this season for Leeds, the junior edge rusher has 81 tackles (45 solo) with 11 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Henderson becomes the second player to pledge to Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks for 2024, joining running back Braylen Russell (No. 237 overall in 2024).

"It's been big," Henderson said. "(Pittman) is a great guy, down-to-earth guy. He's cool. He just keeps it real. He's a funny guy. My first time talking to him, it was just shocking. So me and him have been in touch ever since my first time going down there."

Arkansas' 2023 class currently ranks 17th in ESPN's latest rankings.