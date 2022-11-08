After Jayden Daniels runs in a 25-yard touchdown in overtime, LSU goes for two and converts to defeat Alabama. (1:13)

Brian Kelly was willing to go for it all on a single play and more from our college football quotes of the week.

"If you asked me, 'Hey, I'm going to give you one play and if you're successful on that one play, you beat Alabama,' I would've taken that 100 times out of 100."

LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly, on the 2-point conversion he called to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime.

"We didn't foresee this game going this way, this season going this way. But you know what? I'm happy that the kids continued to believe in what we're doing, and today was one of those special moments."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman, after his unranked squad upset the No. 4 Clemson Tigers 35-14.

"They had two really disappointing losses to start their season. Very disappointing at a place like Notre Dame, where you have a lot of expectations. But they responded, and that's what it's all about."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, giving Notre Dame props after the loss.

"I wouldn't say it was motivation, but there's probably something there, so yeah."

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, on the "phone call" gestures he made during his team's win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Bennett's phone number was leaked to the public before the game, and he received hundreds of phone calls.