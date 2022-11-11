        <
        >

          WKU's helmets and other Week 11 college football uniforms

          The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football team will wear helmets with the school's mascot, "Big Red," as the decal. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football / Twitter
          8:08 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Week 11's slate of college football action features plenty of eye-catching uniforms from several teams.

          The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers' mascot, "Big Red," is involved in the team's gear this week. Multiple schools show off menacing blackout threads and other squads honor the armed forces through their combinations this weekend.

          Here's a look at the best looks from Week 11 across the college football landscape:

          Helmet art

          "Big Red" will be featured as the emblem on the Hilltoppers' matte black helmets for Saturday's game against the Rice Owls.

          The Marshall Thundering Herd's helmets this week will pay tribute to the 75 individuals who died in the 1970 plane crash, including team members and coaches. Saturday's game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers is the team's annual "75 Game."

          Salute to service

          The South Florida Bulls incorporate the American Flag into its gear for Saturday's game against the SMU Mustangs.

          The West Virginia Mountaineers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Illinois Fighting Illini, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida International Panthers, Troy Trojans, UAB Blazers and South Alabama Jaguars will have stars and stripes decals on their lids this weekend.

          The Oregon State Beavers' helmet logo features a camouflage design.

          "Sparty," the Michigan State Spartans' mascot, running with the American Flag is the team's headgear decal this week.

          Color coordination

          The Tulane Green Wave unveiled a blue/green/blue combo for Saturday's game against the UCF Knights.

          The Oklahoma Sooners will wear crimson/white/crimson against the Mountaineers. Pay attention to the details though, as a striking pattern is in the helmet and jersey numbers.

          The Purdue Boilermakers are rocking a clean black/white/white set.

          The Texas Tech Red Raiders will debut a new red/black/black combination this weekend.

          It's a blackout

          The UNLV Rebels, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Memphis Tigers selected all-black fits for their games.

          Monochromatic mastery

          The No. 6 Oregon Ducks opted for all-yellow this weekend against the No. 24 Washington Huskies.