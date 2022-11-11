Week 11's slate of college football action features plenty of eye-catching uniforms from several teams.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers' mascot, "Big Red," is involved in the team's gear this week. Multiple schools show off menacing blackout threads and other squads honor the armed forces through their combinations this weekend.

Here's a look at the best looks from Week 11 across the college football landscape:

Helmet art

"Big Red" will be featured as the emblem on the Hilltoppers' matte black helmets for Saturday's game against the Rice Owls.

The Marshall Thundering Herd's helmets this week will pay tribute to the 75 individuals who died in the 1970 plane crash, including team members and coaches. Saturday's game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers is the team's annual "75 Game."

Salute to service

The South Florida Bulls incorporate the American Flag into its gear for Saturday's game against the SMU Mustangs.

The West Virginia Mountaineers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Illinois Fighting Illini, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida International Panthers, Troy Trojans, UAB Blazers and South Alabama Jaguars will have stars and stripes decals on their lids this weekend.

This Saturday, Illinois Football will honor those who have served with special decals on our helmets. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/82L8pQzetq — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 10, 2022

A salute to our troops this weekend 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jMALuXa09c — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 9, 2022

That drip when it's Shula Bowl and Military Appreciation Week 😮‍💨@jalenbracey_ #PawsUp pic.twitter.com/kQf5bs70Ev — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) November 10, 2022

Of course we brought in a Chinook for this week's uniform reveal ... did you expect anything less from us?



👊 @Ft_Rucker pic.twitter.com/wUcsOnyqM2 — Troy Trojans Football 7x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) November 10, 2022

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪🇺🇸



This weekend we honor the brave men and women who fight for our freedom with our annual Salute to Service game. #WinAsOne pic.twitter.com/82tFOVZqfD — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 10, 2022

Our week 10 helmet reveal is in honor of those who have made the biggest sacrifices. We thank you🇺🇸 #LEO pic.twitter.com/hsJ8PuZfWF — South Alabama Football 🏈 (@SouthAlabamaFB) November 10, 2022

The Oregon State Beavers' helmet logo features a camouflage design.

𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐩 with a new logo this Saturday pic.twitter.com/q20oYLpsRk — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 10, 2022

"Sparty," the Michigan State Spartans' mascot, running with the American Flag is the team's headgear decal this week.

A salute to service for Saturday's Military Appreciation Game 🇺🇸@JaydenReed5 x #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/J382L1Tn3S — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 11, 2022

Color coordination

The Tulane Green Wave unveiled a blue/green/blue combo for Saturday's game against the UCF Knights.

The Oklahoma Sooners will wear crimson/white/crimson against the Mountaineers. Pay attention to the details though, as a striking pattern is in the helmet and jersey numbers.

The Purdue Boilermakers are rocking a clean black/white/white set.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will debut a new red/black/black combination this weekend.

🔴⚫️⚫️



Game 10 Ŧhreads pic.twitter.com/LzRwlz8mYH — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 10, 2022

It's a blackout

The UNLV Rebels, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Memphis Tigers selected all-black fits for their games.

Some folks are born made to rep the Rebels 😈 pic.twitter.com/BECEjJIoSk — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) November 9, 2022

Monochromatic mastery

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks opted for all-yellow this weekend against the No. 24 Washington Huskies.