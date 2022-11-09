Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend.

Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots into the No. 4 spot headed into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas.

"They've got six wins over teams who are .500 or better," CFP chair Boo Corrigan, the athletic director at NC State, said on the ESPN telecast regarding the Horned Frogs. "As you know, we value wins."

Ohio State is No. 2, and rival Michigan landed at No. 3.