Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, one of the most accomplished players in the Group of 5, will miss the rest of the regular season recovering from a foot injury, the school announced on Wednesday.

The school said the timeline for McCall's return is 3-6 weeks, which rules out the team's three remaining regular-season games and threatens his availability for a prospective bowl game.

McCall, a redshirt junior and two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, injured his foot during the second half of last week's win at Appalachian State.

Since becoming the starter in 2020, McCall has gone 28-3. He has completed 70.2% of his passes during that time for 7,675 yards, 74 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

McCall has rushed for 15 touchdowns in his career.

In 2021, McCall set an FBS record for passing efficiency with a 207.6 rating, surpassing the record set by Alabama's Mac Jones (203.1) in 2020.

This season, McCall has thrown for 2,314 yards, 21 touchdowns and one interception.

Coastal Carolina (8-1, 5-1), which is currently in first place in the East, will turn to either Jarrett Guest or Bryce Carpenter as McCall's replacement at quarterback against Southern Miss (5-4, 3-2) on Saturday.

Carpenter came on in relief of McCall against Appalachian State and completed his only pass attempt for a gain of 31 yards.