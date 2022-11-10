Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson will be out Saturday at No. 3 Michigan because of an injury to his throwing arm.

Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that Thompson will miss his second straight game. He sustained the injury, which affects his ability to grip the ball, in the second quarter of Nebraska's Oct. 29 game against Illinois and did not return. Joseph did not name who would start in Thompson's place against the Wolverines, who rank third nationally in points allowed (12.1 ppg).

Redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy started in place of Thompson last week against Minnesota but struggled, completing only 6 of 16 passes for 41 yards and an interception. Sophomore Logan Smothers also played for the Huskers and completed 5 of 10 passes for 80 yards.

Thompson, a transfer from Texas, started Nebraska's first eight games and has 2,023 pass yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.