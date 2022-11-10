USC head coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday that he expects star wide receiver Jordan Addison to play in Friday night's game against Colorado after missing the past two games with an unspecified lower-body injury.

Addison, who has 39 receptions for 585 yards and seven touchdowns this season, suffered the injury during USC's loss to Utah in Salt Lake City on Oct. 15.

The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner missed games against Arizona and Cal as he recovered from the injury. Earlier this week, Riley said Addison and fellow wideout Mario Williams were "very close" to returning to action. Williams also missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury and Riley said Thursday that he would be a game-time decision.

Without Williams and Addison, USC has had to turn to wide receivers like Michael Jackson III and Tahj Washington as well as Brenden Rice - all of whom have stepped up and allowed USC's offense under Caleb Williams to keep doing enough to win games.

Still, the return of Addison and potentially Williams comes at an ideal time for the Trojans. After hosting Colorado, they're set to face a ranked UCLA the following week with a trip to the Pac-12 title game on the line.

Apart from Addison and Williams, USC's defense has also suffered its share of injuries, especially in the linebacker corps. Riley said Thursday that linebacker Ralen Goforth (out since the Utah game) is on track to play, while linebacker Eric Gentry will be a game-time decision.