Florida received some big news off the field ahead of its matchup against South Carolina on Saturday.

Jaden Rashada, ESPN's No. 7-rated quarterback in the 2023 class, announced on social media that he is backing out of his commitment to Miami and picking the Gators instead.

As part of the post, Rashada said he had been weighing his options for months and ultimately decided to join coach Billy Napier's Gators and the SEC, a conference he said he has dreamed of playing in since he was a kid.

Rashada initially had committed to Miami in June, choosing the Hurricanes over Florida, LSU, Mississippi and Texas A&M. At the time, it was a big get for first-year Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal.

But now, Miami's struggles on the field -- the Hurricanes are 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the ACC -- are compounded with a big recruiting loss off it.

But all's not lost for Cristobal and Co., who did manage to reel in star cornerback Cormani McClain last month; the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the top cornerback in the class chose the Hurricanes over Alabama and Florida. And Miami also has Francis Mauigoa, the top-rated offensive tackle and ESPN's No. 5 overall recruit.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Rashada, who plays at Pittsburg High School in California, is No. 27 overall in the ESPN 300 for the Class of 2023. His pledge gives the Gators 16 ESPN 300 commits.