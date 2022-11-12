Chris Fallica crunches the numbers on TCU's path to reaching the College Football Playoff. (1:34)

Why TCU faces the toughest path to the CFP (1:34)

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the College Football Playoff race and the "College GameDay" stop in Austin, Texas, where the TCU Horned Frogs will face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night (7:30 ET, ABC).

In the latest playoff rankings, the Horned Frogs rose to No. 4. Undefeated TCU's rise to CFP contention has come with its share of drama. TCU demolished the Oklahoma Sooners to start October in the first of four straight games among ranked opponents. The Horned Frogs also survived a wild double-overtime game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Quarterback Max Duggan is tied for ninth in the country with 24 passing touchdowns.

With just a few weeks left in the season, Texas could play spoiler to its in-state rival's playoff chances. While TCU would still have a Big 12 title game, it does not have a ranked opponent remaining on its schedule after the Longhorns and, thus, has fewer opportunities to help its playoff credentials should the Frogs lose.

Read more: Inside Week 11

Here are the best signs from the Forty Acres:

do your thang, Bijan, do your thang 😎 pic.twitter.com/OxzxUDvEl1 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 12, 2022