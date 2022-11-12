Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2023 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights.

Dante Moore, the linchpin of Oregon's recruiting class, came through in the fourth quarter when Martin Luther King High School (Michigan) needed him most.

Moore (No. 3 overall in 2023, No. 3 QB-PP) threw for a 10-yard touchdown, ran for the ensuing two-point conversion and ran for a 38-yard touchdown with 2:34 left in regulation to help seal a 22-12 win over Brother Rice High School (Michigan).

Oklahoma quarterback commit Jackson Arnold (No. 8 overall in 2023, No. 1 QB-DT) had four total touchdowns (two touchdown runs) in John Guyer High School's (Texas) victory over Edward Marcus High School (Texas).

Both of Arnold's touchdown passes -- his 28th and 29th of the season -- came in the second half during the 42-7 victory.

Here's how some other of the nation's top recruits looked this week.

Great-house call

Jaden Greathouse (No. 122 overall in 2023 ESPN 300) is one of several skill position players ticketed for South Bend as part of Notre Dame's third-ranked class next fall.

The Westlake High School (Texas) product continues to show why he could very well be fighting for playing time early on for Marcus Freeman's team in 2023.

Jaden Greathouse with his 4th punt return td of the year pic.twitter.com/VdD54ypvQk — solvingfootball (@solvingfootball) November 11, 2022

Through 10 games, he had 42 receptions for 790 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Aggies afoot

Dalton Brooks (No. 81 overall in 2023 ESPN 300, No. 7 S) is one of Texas A&M's six ESPN 300 recruits.

And while Brooks is projected as a safety at the next level, he had a big night on the ground Thursday for Shiner High School (Texas).

He rushed for four touchdowns in a 54-14 victory over Santa Maria High School (Texas).

ESPN had the Aggies' class ranked 17th prior to linebacker Anthony Hill's decommitment on Monday.

Cookin'

Johntay Cook II (No. 39 overall in 2023 ESPN 300, No. 6 WR) had his fifth multi-touchdown game of the season on Thursday for DeSoto High School (Texas).

In the 37-20 victory over Weiss High School (Texas), the Texas-bound Cook caught five passes for 198 yards and two scores.

@_jayythegreat_ with a walk in touchdown @FootballDesoto 20 Wolves 17 pic.twitter.com/3nRBiZ3upS — Metro Sports DeSoto (@MetroSportsDE) November 11, 2022

Cook is the Longhorns' second highest ranked recruit behind Arch Manning, in a class ESPN has ranked fifth.

Sayin something

Quarterback Julian Sayin (No. 24 in 2024 ESPN 300, No. 2 QB-DT) jumped 10 spots in the latest rankings for the junior class.

Sayin, who committed to Alabama on Nov. 2, led the way for Carlsbad High School (California) against Poway High School (California) on Thursday in a 37-0 shutout.

Carlsbad QB @juliansayin2 with a dime on 3rd & 19 to keep the Lancers drive alive. Carlsbad kicks FG and leads Poway, 23-0, at the half in the CIF SD Section Open Division first-round playoff game. @Cbad_Football pic.twitter.com/CEAsodMWsG — Steve Puterski (@StevePuterski) November 11, 2022

Sayin became the fourth ESPN 300 player to pledge to Nick Saban for 2024 (Jaylen Mbakwe, Perry Thompson and Martavious Collins).

Wolverine wonder

Running back Cole Cabana will be bringing some soft hands with him when he steps on Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor next fall. He had two touchdown receptions in Dexter High School's (Michigan) 42-7 victory over Midland High School (Michigan) on Friday.

Dexter is all over Midland right now. Reeves Taylor to Cole Cabana for a 47 yard TD. 21-0 Dreads with 5:15 left in the 1st quarter. @colecabana @ReevesTaylor1 @JaredPurcellDET pic.twitter.com/5kVuV0pl7P — Greg Wickliffe (@GregWickliffe10) November 12, 2022

Cabana (No. 116 overall in 2023, No. 6 RB) is the Wolverines' highest ranked recruit for a class that ESPN currently has ranked 28th.