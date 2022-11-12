Ohio State will again be without star tailback TreVeyon Henderson against Indiana as he deals with a lingering foot injury, it was announced Saturday.

Henderson missed Ohio State's game against Rutgers on Oct. 1 and also sat out last week at Northwestern. His status will be watched closely as Ohio State finishes the regular season at Maryland and then home vs. Michigan.

Henderson is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and has six rushing touchdowns this season, including two fourth-quarter TDs in OSU's comeback win at Penn State. The sophomore won numerous freshman All-American honors in 2021 and has surpassed the 100-yard mark in victories over Wisconsin and Michigan State this season.

His absence has helped create extra opportunities for third-year bruising tailback Miyan Williams, who leads the team with 636 yards and averages 6.2 yards per carry. He's third in the Big Ten with 10 rushing touchdowns. Williams got all of the tailback carries against Northwestern last week, rushing for 111 yards on 26 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has mentioned recently that freshman tailback Dallan Hayden, who is averaging 4.7 yards and has rushed for 255 yards, could see more touches.