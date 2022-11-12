USC starting running back Travis Dye was carted off the field during the Trojans' game against Colorado on Friday night with an apparent lower leg injury.

Dye's left leg appeared to get twisted underneath him in the second quarter as he was tackled by Colorado defenders on a carry. Dye stayed down on the field, was placed in an air cast and eventually lifted onto a cart. The entire USC team crowded around Dye as he was carted off the field.

In the Trojans' nine previous games this season, Dye rushed for 858 yards on 136 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and totaling nine touchdowns on the year. He had 26 yards on nine carries before his injury Friday night.

Losing Dye would be a huge blow for the Trojans. After transferring from Oregon to USC this offseason, he has become a linchpin of not just the offense but the team as a whole. A senior, he has earned a spot as one of USC's captains and has been a strong voice on the team.

Dye's consistency has set the tone in Lincoln Riley's offense, especially when the passing game has sputtered. He has five games of 100 rushing yards or more this season.

If Dye is set to miss extended time, USC will have to turn to another transfer, Austin Jones from Stanford, as well as freshman Raleek Brown. Jones has 261 yards on 41 carries and three touchdowns while Brown has 96 yards on 24 carries.